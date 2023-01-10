Houston County Galleria temporarily closed

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County Galleria Mall in Centerville is closed temporarily.

The mall posted online and on social media on Monday saying the closure comes due to an emergency water shutoff, though the cause of the water shutoff is still being accessed

JCPenney , Belk, and Crunch Fitness connected to the mall are still open, but the rest of the mall is closed.

41NBC is waiting for an update on when the mall will be opened again.