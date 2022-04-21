Houston County Friends of the Library prepares for annual book sale

The sale benefits Houston County libraries, raising money for purchasing books and other daily expenses.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Houston County Friends of the Library will host its 17th annual spring book sale.

The sale benefits Houston County libraries, raising money for purchasing books and other daily expenses.

There will be over 90,000 books from genres like non-fiction to cooking and everything in between. Books range from 0.50 cents to a $1.50.



President of the Houston County Friends of the Library, Georgette Lipford, says the sale could not be possible without the community.

The book sale will be at the Georgia Grown Building at the National Fairgrounds in Perry. It’s open Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All books will be 50 percent off on Saturday.