Houston County EMA reports major damage, but everyone is ‘accounted for’

Storms Tuesday afternoon caused major damage in Houston County.

BONAIRE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – There were several reports of downed trees and power lines in Houston County Tuesday after strong storms moved through the area.

Several trees were seen snapped near the intersection of State Route 96 and Old Hawkinsville Road. Old Hawkinsville Road between Highway 247 and State Route 96 was impassable as crews worked to clear trees and restore power.

The Houston County Emergency Management Agency said in a news release Tuesday night that it was “very thankful to report, at this time, everyone is accounted for and without injury.”

Several homes in Statham’s Landing sustained heavy damage, according to Houston County EMA.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Houston County around 3:30 p.m.

If you have storm damage to report, click here. If you have an emergency, call 911.

