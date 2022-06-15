Houston County District Attorney officially sworn in

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Houston county has a new District Attorney for its judicial circuit district.

District Attorney William Kendall was officially sworn into office on Monday by Governor Brian Kemp. He had been acting as District Attorney since September of last year when George Hartwig stepped from the position.

Kendall has a background in the United States Marine Corp. as well as a law enforcement background, and is looking forward to using those experiences to aid him in his role.

“I think we carry on the mission to serve the people of Houston county.” he said “You know we’re going to keep doing our job. We’re going to worry about the cases we got now. We’re going to worry about our cold cases we got now. We’re going to worry about cold cases and we’re going look into the future of proactive law enforcement efforts.”

Kendall says his focus for his office will continue to be on prosecuting cases and fighting the rise of crime in the community. This is including crimes involving juveniles.

The Houston County Judicial Circuit District Attorney seat will be up of re-election in 2025.