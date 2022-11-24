Houston County deputies searching for man missing since August

Deputies are trying to locate 37-year old Dustin Randy Wallace.

Dustin Wallace

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- The Houston County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding 37-year old Dustin Randy Wallace.

According to a the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Wallace was reported missing in September. But he was last seen in early August in the area of General Courtney Hodges Boulevard in Perry.

Wallace was described as having brown hair, blue eyes, and tattoos on his body, face and neck. He’s about 5 feet 7 inches and weighs around 170lbs.

Investigators say he has a mental illness and needs medication.

If you have any information on you are urged to call the Houston County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division at (478)542-2085.