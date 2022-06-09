Houston County deputies: Man found in Walmart parking lot with gunshot wound

A man is in the hospital after being found in a Walmart parking lot with a gunshot wound.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in the hospital after being found in a Walmart parking lot with a gunshot wound.

A Houston County Sheriff’s Office news release says the incident was called in from the Booth Road store around 11:50 Thursday morning.

Deputies say 31-year-old Tyler Holland was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon. There’s no word on his condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Call Sgt. Joe Middlebrooks at (478) 542-2085 if you have any information.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.