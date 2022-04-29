Houston County DA’s Office offering $8K for tips in cold case

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Houston County District Attorney’s Office is offering an $8,000 reward for tips that lead to an arrest in an unsolved homicide case.

Warner Robins Police say Clarence Hardison was found beaten and strangled in his home on sun valley drive in 2001. Investigators say his home was ransacked, and robbery is a possible motive.

If you have information call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68crime.

Those who call in tips that lead to an arrest, will receive the reward money.