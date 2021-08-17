UPDATE: Houston County DA George Hartwig retires September 1, 2021

UPDATE: In Hartwig’s retirement letter to Governor Brian Kemp from August 14, 2021, Hartwig says that he made the decision to retire after much, “thought, prayer, and consultation with my wife”. Hartwig also says in this letter that, ” It has been my honor and privilege to serve the State of Georgia as a Prosecutor for the past 20 years.” and that serving as Houston County’s District Attorney since 2010 has been the “highlight of my legal career”.

According to the letter, Hartwig will be leaving the District Attorney’s office in the hands of Chief Assistant District Attorney William Kendall.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — George Hartwig, District Attorney for the Houston County Judicial Circuit, has confirmed with 41NBC that as of September 1, 2021, he will be retiring.

When Hartwig ran for for reelection in October of 2020, he told a reporter from 41NBC that, “It’s been an honor and pleasure to serve as the DA of this county for the last ten years,” and “I look forward to serving as the D.A for this county for another four years.”.

Information concerning the reason for Hartwig’s retirement has not been released yet, stay with 41NBC for more updates on this developing story.