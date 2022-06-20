Hotter conditions return following Father’s Day weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Temperatures are heating back up following a weak cold front that came through this past Saturday.

Today

The morning was rather cool and dry around Middle Georgia to kick things off today. Temperatures were mainly in the lower 60s, however a couple of locations managed to drop into the upper 50s. The cool conditions are not going to last, however. More of that summer heat is on its way as we go through the last full week of June. Today will start that as highs climb into the low to mid 90s around Middle Georgia. Cloud cover will increase a bit later this afternoon, primarily with upper level cirrus clouds but a few cloud fields will build in as well. There will not be as many mid or lower level clouds due to the reduction in humidity from Saturday’s cold front. That drop in humidity will also reduce the sticky feel outside. Today’s wind is rather gentle from the east at around 5 mph. No rain is expected this afternoon or evening.

Tonight the majority of the clouds from the afternoon will clear out, giving us mostly clear skies heading into tomorrow morning. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s around the region. Overnight winds will be variable (but generally southerly) at about 5 mph. No rain is expected overnight.

Tomorrow

The extreme heat will begin to return again tomorrow as many Middle Georgia locations see their highs return to the lower 100s. The rest of the region will see highs in the upper 90s. Winds will come from the north-northwest at around 5-10 mph, however they won’t to much to help beat the heat. The good news is the humidity will still be a bit lower which should keep the heat indices down (or about the same as the actual temperature). Cloud fields will still develop in the afternoon to some degree along with a decent presence of upper level clouds. Once again rain is not anticipated during the afternoon or evening hours.

Tomorrow night we should see clear skies after the sun sets. The wind will be rather gentle from the north, coming in at around 5 mph. Lows will drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Wednesday and Beyond

Triple digit highs should return to Middle Georgia across the board by Wednesday. Some spots could see temperatures climb as high as 106°-107° in the afternoon. Fortunately the reduced humidity trend will carry into Wednesday which should keep heat indices below 110°. No rain is expected and clouds will be limited to afternoon cloud fields and high level cirrus clouds. Lows will drop into the low to mid 70s.

Triple digit highs across the board will continue into Thursday afternoon. We could potentially see a pop up shower or two come Thursday, however most of the region will see no rain. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s again.

We will see a mix of upper 90s and triple digits come Friday with a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon and evening. The humidity is expected to continue to rise into the weekend.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).