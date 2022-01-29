Hotel 45 hiring restaurant staff ahead of Tuesday opening

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon’s newest downtown gem, Hotel 45, is looking to hire more people to staff its restaurants.

The hotel recently hosted a job fair, during which it hired 65 new employees. Now, hotel Marketing Director Jimmy Teixeira says they need about 14 more people to help out in the hotel restaurants.

“Anyone looking for restaurant in general should apply,” Teixeira said. “We need servers, server assistants, hosts, and I believe we have a few bar tending positions open as well.”

Hotel 45 will open on Tuesday, February 1. Its already hired about 70 people from Middle Georgia to help take care of guests.

Macon’s Chamber of Commerce says this is exactly what it was hoping for. President Yvonne Williams believes the hotel is a golden opportunity for job seekers in Macon-Bibb.

“It helps young people that are working to go into the culinary field to have an actual job opportunity,” Williams explained. “I’m very pleased that we were able to bring and attract a boutique environment which is a nice addition to Macon-Bibb.”

The open positions are for Loom, the sit-down style restaurant in the downstairs part of the hotel. The hotel also need servers for the downstairs coffee bar, called Reckon, and the rooftop bar, called Hightales.

If you have a spirit for helping others and are interested in applying for Hotel 45, visit https://www.mainsailhotels.com/careers/ to submit your application. Hotel staff says you can also walk through the front doors with your resume in hand and ask to speak with an HR representative for an immediate interview.