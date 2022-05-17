Hot, dry week ahead for Middle Georgia



We started the week off with a hot and humid day in the area as highs warmed to 93° this afternoon.

A cold front is slowly moving through this evening, bringing a few isolated showers, but mostly just dry air behind the front.

High temps tomorrow will be a few degrees cooler than today, but still hot, in the low 90s.

Expect plenty of sunshine for most of the week.



High pressure will continue to hang out in our area, leading to some pretty hot days through Friday.

We will also slowly see the return of higher humidity as our winds shift to be from the south by Wednesday.

This will allow our highs to warm into the mid 90s for the latter half of the week.

We should stay mostly dry, with our next chance of rain holding off until Friday.



The weekend is looking pretty stormy across Middle Georgia as a cold front moves through.

There are still some questions on timing and strength of the front, but right now Saturday and Sunday both look rainy.

This rain will bring an end to the mid 90s, and set us up for temps a bit closer to normal for next week.