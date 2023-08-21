Hot and sunny conditions roll into the start of a new week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sunny skies along with heat indexes in the triple digits stick around to begin the new week.

Today

Middle Georgia will see plenty of sun this afternoon with highs reaching into the mid 90s for most of the region. Heat indexes could exceed 105 degrees, and as a result the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory until 10 PM EDT. There will be little wind today as it blows from the east-southeast around 5 mph. Middle Georgia will likely avoid any rain this afternoon (along with most of the rest of the state). The UV index for Macon today is a 10.2, so sunscreen is critical for anyone spending ample time outdoors. Staying hydrated is also important.

Tonight a bit of additional cloud cover is likely as temperatures drop into the low to mid 70s. Winds will blow from the southwest around 5 mph. Some patchy fog will be possible out the door Tuesday morning.

Tropics Update

The Atlantic Basin has roared to life with 3 named storms and two Invests. Tropical Storm Emily formed up first and will just stay out to sea. Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to cross over the Island of Hispaniola (as a Tropical Storm) before staying out to sea. Gert just formed and is expected to fall apart as quickly as it came together. Invest 91-L is in the Gulf of Mexico and will likely become a named storm within the next two days. Invest 92-L is just off the west coast of Africa and will likely become a named storm sometime in the next week.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (5-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).