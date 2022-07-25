Hot and sunny conditions are back for Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The final week of July is set to be a hot and humid one for Middle Georgians.

Today

Today will be one of our cloudier days for the week, but we will still see plenty of sunshine, especially early on. High level clouds will be with us most of the day as they slowly feed in from the north. We will see mid-level cloud fields develop in the afternoon, giving us partly cloudy skies. Our highs today are mainly in the low to mid 90s, however the heat indices are in the upper 90s and lower triple digits. Our rain chances are relatively low today, and they will be throughout the week, so we’ll need to find other ways to beat the heat. With that being said, we will still see a few isolated storms during the afternoon and evening today.

Most if not all of the storm activity will subside as we head into tonight. We could see one or two isolated showers during the overnight hours, however there is a good chance we will stay dry, especially after midnight. Partly cloudy conditions will stick with us into tomorrow morning, however we should see some clearing ahead of the sunrise on Tuesday. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s and ambient winds will come from the southwest at about 5 mph.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow should be a mostly sunny afternoon as the development of cloud fields is likely the only cloud cover we see during the afternoon. High level clouds will be limited, but we still may see a few of them. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s around Middle Georgia with heat indices reaching into the triple digits for most locations. Our rain chances tomorrow are among the lowest for the week with only one or two storms likely to fire up during the afternoon and evening. Ambient winds will continue to blow from the southwest at 5-10 mph.

The overnight hours will see mostly clear skies with rain chances basically becoming zero with the sunset. Ambient winds will come from the south-southwest at around 5 mph. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s. Some spots could wake up to some patchy fog come Wednesday morning.

Wednesday and Beyond

The current pattern will stay with us through the rest of the week. Expect highs to gradually increase through the work week with a level off over the weekend. Rain chances are all at 20% or below for the next 7 days as well, so alternate methods are needed to beat the heat. Heat indices will be in the low 100s most of this week.

A quick tropics update: There is no activity in the tropics at this time, and no storms are expected to organize in the next 48 hours. Sea surface temperatures are rising, however, especially in the gulf. As we finish July and head into August we will likely begin to see some tropical activity begin to spin up. La Niña is still with us as we go through the summer of 2022, and La Niña enhances hurricane activity in the Atlantic Basin due to cooler conditions in the Pacific.

