HOOKED ON SCIENCE: Straw Flute Fun!

(41NBC/WMGT) — Science Guy Jason Lindsey shows us this week what happens when you experiment with a straw to make different sounds by changing the shape of it’s end and length.

To prep for this experiment, you will need a pair of scissors and a straw on hand. First you will want to make one end of the straw as flat as possible; once that end is flat, you’ll need to cut out a small triangle from the straw and then place that triangle inside of the straw. With the triangle in the straw, blow through it to hear the sounds it makes! The straw makes the noise thanks to the vibrations caused from air moving from your mouth through the straw. If you want the sound to change, try doing the same thing with straws of different lengths!