Hooked on Science: Skewering a Heart Balloon

(41NBC/WMGT) — Science Guy Jason Lindsey is playing Cupid this week!

Lindsey takes a wooden skewer and stabs his heart…balloon and it doesn’t pop! How does this work?

Lindsey explains that the balloon like everything else is made up of smaller pieces, those smaller pieces start to hang tightly around the skewer when the skewer goes through thus locking the air inside the balloon still.