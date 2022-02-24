Hooked on Science: Science with Strawberry Jam

(41NBC/WMGT) — Science Guy Jason Lindsey shows us this week what all you can do with strawberry jam!

Strawberry Jam is a PH indicator which means that it will indicate if something is an acid or a base. With a container mixed with strawberry jam and water you can add all sorts of stuff to see how the jam changes to indicate if acids or bases are in it. First add ammonia and watch the jam turn purple, this means that the ammonia is a base! Next throw in some vinegar and watch the jam turn back to red, that means vinegar is an acid.

There are plenty of other ingredients you can try out from in your kitchen but just be sure to have an adult with you as you learn all about what is a base and what is an acid.