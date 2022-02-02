Hooked on Science: Capture Your Shadow

(41NBC/WMGT) — Science Guy Jason Lindsey shows us this week how to capture a shadow!

Using a glow in the dark board, Lindsey turns off all the lights and places his hand down on the board. Grabbing a flashlight, he shines the light over his hand lifting the flashlight to reveal a shadow of his hand!

It’s actually called a silhouette in this case due to the board reflecting light back and since Lindsey’s hand was in the way of the light, only the parts of the board not covered by his hand reflect the light back making a “shadow” on the board.