Hooked on Science: Bubble Glove

(41NBC/WMGT) — Science Guy Jason Lindsey shows us this week how we can mess with bubbles and not pop them!

Have you ever bounced a bubble in your hand? If you want to, all you need is a cotton glove and your favorite bubble solution! The cotton glove prevents the bubble from hitting your hand, as your skin may contain dirt and oil which could pop the bubble.

Take the bubble wand from the bubble solution and blow a bubble into your hand while you’re wearing the glove. Now you can bounce it around! A bubble is a thin film of soapy water filled with air and is made up of three layers, two layers of soap and one layer of water. Once the water evaporates the bubble pops!