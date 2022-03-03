Hooked on Science: Balloon Rocket

(41NBC/WMGT) — Science Guy Jason Lindsey shows us this week how a rocket balloon works!

Using common household items like string, a straw, a piece of tape and a long balloon, we see that the balloon shoots across the string thanks to a handy scientific law known as Newton’s Third Law of Motion. The Third Law of Motion states that for every action there is an equal but opposite reaction. In the case of the balloon air is rushing out of the hole in the back (where you blow the balloon up from) and pushes the balloon forward until the air runs out.

There are two other Laws of Motion, Newton’s First Law of Motion which states that an object at rest stays at rest unless acted on by an outside force, and the Second Law of Motion which says that an object in motion stays in motion until acted upon by an outside force!