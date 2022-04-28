HomeFirst to host free, virtual Homebuyer Education Workshop

If your dream is to own a home, the non-profit 'HomeFirst Housing Resources' in Macon wants to help you.

Homefirst housing resource to offer free Home buyer education workshop Homebuyer Education Workshop

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — If your dream is to own a home, the non-profit ‘HomeFirst Housing Resources’ in Macon wants to help you.

It’s hosting a free virtual Homebuyer Education Workshop with the help of Phi Beta Sigma fraternity and Delta Sigma Theta sorority.

They’ll answer any questions you may have about the home-buying process.

The topics in the virtual event will include how to chose a real estate agency, where to get a loan and what a closing cost is.

Reginald Bell, HomeFirst’s Executive Director for HomeFirst, says they’re seeing a high demand for homes and that there aren’t many available.

“We’ve seen the trends,” Bell said. “The market will cool down, inventory will increase, but in the meantime, what they need to focus on is one: paying down debt. You’ve got to be able to reduce your debt ratio in order to buy as much house you can possibly afford and improve your credit scores.”

The free virtual class is happening Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Spots are limited. You can register by calling (478) 219-3957 or here.