‘Highway 11 Halls of Horror’ in Jones County starts the scares for Halloween season

A former elementary school on Monticello Road has turned into hallways filled with unspeakable terrors. It's known as Highway 11 Halls of Horror.

GRAY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – The fall season is here, and that means things are starting to get a little spooky in Jones County.

The team that transformed the building says it was all worth it.

“We started in the first weekend of May,” co-organizer Dixie Curtis said. “We came in every Friday, Saturday, Sunday. We have worked endless hours on the weekends from some help from our friends and family and pulled this thing off.”

Curtis says Halloween is her favorite time of year, and she’s hosted several small haunted trails in her backyard. However, she always dreamed to organize a bigger haunted house.

“I’ve done a couple in my backyard the last three years,” Curtis said. “I’ve opened my home up to the community and had a pretty good turn out there, so figured we could come in and try it on a bigger scale.”

“We’re hoping to reach to all areas of scare levels from young children to elderly to the extreme. We’re wanting everybody to come out and experience it.”

The Highway 11 Halls of Horror is now open and will be open every Friday and Saturday during October. Visit the Highway 11 Halls of Horror Facebook page for more information.