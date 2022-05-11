Highs to reach their peak for the week in Middle Georgia today

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Temperatures will peak for Middle Georgia today thanks to a system that will bring clouds and rain tomorrow and Friday.

Today

We will see sunshine all afternoon with only a few high level clouds passing through. Highs will reach the mid 80s this afternoon for the warmest spots, and all locations will be above 80 today. The wind will continue to come in from the northeast, once again with a speed of 5-10 mph and gusts upwards of 20 mph. No rain is anticipated today, even with the increase in temperature.

Tonight we will see a few more clouds fill in, but for the most part skies will be clear. Winds will remain steady from the northeast at 4-8 mph, and lows will drop into the mid to upper 50s. A decent amount of cloud cover is possible by the sunrise tomorrow.

Tomorrow

Cloud cover will begin to increase, especially once the late morning hours arrive. This will keep temperatures cooler; highs will mainly reach the lower 80s during the afternoon as scattered cloud cover develops. A few isolated showers will also be possible in the afternoon, however most spots in Middle Georgia will stay dry. The wind will be stronger as it blows at 10-15 mph during the afternoon, again coming from the northeast.

Cloud cover will increase further tomorrow night as the system approaches from the east. Some isolated showers with light to moderate rainfall will be possible during the overnight hours. The wind should back off a bit, still coming from the northeast but now at 5-10 mph again. Low temperatures will only drop into the lower 60s.

Friday and Beyond

Friday will be the cloudy day as scattered showers and thunderstorms move through during the afternoon. It will be the coolest day of the week as well with most spots in Middle Georgia only topping off in the upper 70s. Not everywhere in Middle Georgia is guaranteed to see rain, however Friday is the best chance for rain across the board. Rain could carry into the early parts of Friday night, however it should stop by around midnight. Lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Saturday will see a temperature rebound as some sun returns to the forecast. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 80s around the region under partly sunny skies. The winds will be variable around 5 mph. Lows will drop into the low to mid 60s.

Sunday will be hot as highs return to the lower 90s for most Middle Georgia locations. Skies will again be partly cloudy. Lows will drop into the low to mid 60s.

