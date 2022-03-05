Highlights and scores from GHSA basketball playoffs Final Four

Three Middle Georgia high schools competed in day one of Final Four action.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Three middle Georgia high school basketball teams were in Final Four action today.

The Northeast Raiders took on Westside from Augusta in the boys 2A Final Four. Westside would start the game on a 13 to two run, taking a 10 point lead going into the second quarter.

Westside would start the second quarter on another run, this time an 11 to two run to go up 19, and extend that lead to 22 going into halftime.

Northeast would go into the final quarter down 18, but they would start the fourth on a 14 to four run, getting the game to eight points with five minutes left to play.

But just moments later, Raiders star Travion Solomon would foul out, leaving the Raiders stranded. Westside would take advantage and go on a run to end the game, winning 73-55.

The Northeast Raiderettes took on The Rabun County Lady Cats right after the boys’ game in the girls 2A Final Four.

Rabun County began the game on a 19 to four run through the entire first quarter. They would hold the 15 point lead until midway through the fourth quarter when Northeast would cut the lead to eight, but that’s the closest they would get to the Lady Cats as Rabun County ends up winning 50-39.

In the third game of the day, The Baldwin Bravettes season also comes to an end as they fall to Luella 62-53 in the 4A Final Four.

The Bravettes began their season with a one-point loss to Luella and ended their season against them as well.

Four Middle Georgia schools are in action tomorrow.

On the girls’ side, in 1A public, Hancock Central takes on Commerce at 2 p.m. at Valdosta State, and Taylor County takes on Lake Oconee Academy at 6 p.m. at Valdosta State.

In 5A, Warner Robins takes on Woodward Academy at 6 p.m. at FVSU.

For the boys, in 1A private, FPD is in action facing King’s Ridge Christian at 4 p.m. at Buford City Arena.