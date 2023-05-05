Heritage High School seniors receive inaugural Taylor D. Terrell Scholarship awards

CONYERS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The first Taylor D. Terrell Scholarship awards were presented to two deserving seniors at Heritage High School in Conyers during the Heritage High Awards Night on Thursday, May 4. Keith Copeland Jr., the runner-up, received $500, while winner Brianna Jackson was awarded $2,000.

The scholarship is named in memory of Heritage High alumna and former 41NBC anchor and reporter Taylor Terrell, who tragically died in 2016, one day before her 25th birthday. Following her death, family and friends established the Taylor D. Terrell Foundation to honor her legacy and support deserving students.



The foundation’s board is comprised of Karen Terrell, Russell Terrell, Loni Gibson, Deja Yuan, Demetrius Coleman, and Marco La Manno, who was a meteorologist alongside Taylor on 41NBC’s Daybreak morning show.

If you’d like to contribute to the Taylor D. Terrell Scholarship and help continue Taylor’s legacy, donations can be made at the foundation’s website: https://tdtscholarship.org/.

For more information and updates, visit the Taylor D. Terrell Scholarship Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/tdtscholarship.