Scholarship fund created in honor of former 41NBC anchor Taylor Terrell

Friends and family of former 41NBC anchor Taylor Terrell are keeping her memory alive through a scholarship fund.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —

Former 41NBC morning meteorologist Marco La Manno, who worked alongside Taylor, is now a board member for the scholarship. He says the board has wanted to form a scholarship in Taylor’s honor since she passed away six years ago.

At the time of her death, Taylor anchored 41NBC News at Daybreak and 41 Today. She died after falling over a waterfall in North Carolina the day before her 25th birthday.

La Manno says he couldn’t think of a better way to honor her memory.

“She was just a sweetheart of a person,” La Manno said. “To be able to help in our own way by having the scholarship in her name and help somebody go into a field of hers, or very similar to hers, I think is all too fitting based on the kind of person she was.”

The scholarship will be focused on students from Taylor’s alma mater, Heritage High School, but it will eventually be open to more students.

There are several ways you can donate to the scholarship fund: