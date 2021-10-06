Heavy rain possible (again) Wednesday

We have seen a pretty rainy day across most of Middle Georgia as low pressure, that has been cut off from the main flow, continues to push moisture and rain into the area.

Another round of heavy rain will be possible through the day tomorrow, potentially during the morning commute (like today).

Rain and storms will be possible for rest of the week, as that low pressure center slowly gets absorbed back into the jet stream.



Rain totals across Middle Georgia through Thursday evening will be ranging from 0.5″ to 2″.

A Flash Flood Watch continues through tomorrow evening for some areas of Middle Georgia.

Stay weather aware especially as you are driving, and make sure you avoid flooded roadways.



The end of the week will bring drier weather, but showers and storms will still be possible through the weekend.

Heads up, showers and storms are going to be likely Friday afternoon and evening.



Over the weekend, sunshine will be returning to the area, but showers and storms will still be possible even into next week.

Highs will be warming back to the low 80s by next week, which is close to normal for this time of year.