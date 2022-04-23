Heating up this weekend



It was a beautiful, warm Earth Day here in Middle Georgia, and more nice days are on the way for the weekend.

High pressure is sitting pretty securely over the region and will hang out there for a few days.

Highs over the weekend will be warming to the mid 80s with sunny skies each day.

Overnight lows will fall into the 50s each night.

By Monday we will be warming into the upper 80s and low 90s, ahead of our next rain chance.



A cold front will push through the area on Tuesday, bringing a few showers and a cool down.

Although we will see a small surge in moisture ahead of the system, severe weather is not expected.

We are actually expecting the line to fall apart as it moves through the area.

No significant rainfall totals are forecast with this system.



Behind the front we will be cooling down, but just for a bit.

Highs Wednesday will top out in the 70s with lows dropping into the upper 40s.

The cool down won’t last long, as highs warm back into the mid 80s by Friday.