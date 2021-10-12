Heating up this week in Middle Georgia



After a dry weekend, we will continue our trend of dry weather through this week.

Highs tomorrow will be a bit warmer than today, reaching around 84° by the afternoon.

High pressure over our area will continue to keep rain just to our west through much of the rest of the week.



While we enjoy our dry week, just know that some big changes are on the way for the weekend.

A cold front will be moving through Middle Georgia Saturday (it is too early to say timing, but possibly during the afternoon).

Behind the front, cooler and drier air will filter in, bringing back fall-like weather to the area for the end of the weekend.



The next seven days are looking pretty quiet, with just a cold front passing through Saturday.

As of right now, there don’t seem to be many severe storms in the forecast, but we will keep a close eye on it.

Highs next week will be cooler than normal, topping out in the mid 70s.