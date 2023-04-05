Heating into the 80s and 90s Wednesday across Middle Georgia



After a morning starting in the clouds and fog, we finally got some sunshine for the afternoon.

Highs today returned to the 80s, which is setting us up for an even warmer day tomorrow.

Wednesday we will start to see a big jump in temperatures with highs in Macon warming to the upper 80s.

South of Macon we could see some highs getting into the 90s for the first time this year.

Although we can’t rule out an isolated shower (like we saw today), most of us will stay dry.

Thursday a cold front will be approaching the area, bringing our next chance for scattered showers.

Highs will once again reach the mid 80s on Thursday, but rain and increasing clouds will keep it cooler than Wednesday.

The front will stall over our area starting on Friday, transitioning to a stationary boundary.

This stationary boundary will be the main axis of rain through the weekend.



Saturday brings the biggest change to our forecast as a wedge front sets up across Georgia.

We will see rain from the stalled front, but the wedge front will limit highs Saturday to the upper 50s.

Not only will it be chilly, but winds will pick up through the day as well.



Rain will be continuing into Easter Sunday and Monday as well.

Rain totals across the area could once again add up to over 3″ in some parts of Middle Georgia.



Sunshine will be returning for next week, along with highs back around normal for this time of year (mid 70s).