Heat indices to climb into triple digits this afternoon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Feels like temperatures around Middle Georgia will be over 100 degrees later today and much of this week.

Today

We have seen plenty of heat around Middle Georgia lately as highs have remained above 90 degrees for more than a week now. We are taking the heat to new levels this week, however, as highs top off in the upper 90s (some spots triple digits) with heat indices ranging from 100-110 degrees. These are not optimal conditions to spend a lot of time outside, so anyone doing so needs to stay hydrated as well as make sure to wear plenty of sun protection. Cloud cover will not do much in the way of helping the heat today, and our rain chances are low save for a few isolated thunderstorms this evening. The wind will remain gentle from the west-southwest throughout the afternoon.

Tonight we will see a few stray storms early before rain activity ceases. Cloud cover will thicken a bit heading towards tomorrow morning. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid 70s with head indices staying above 80. Winds will still come from the west-southwest at around 5 mph.

Tomorrow

We will see more extreme heat tomorrow as the same pattern remains overhead. Tomorrow will, however, be our best chance for widespread rain this week. Storms are likely around a good portion of Middle Georgia during the later daylight and early overnight hours tomorrow. Winds will likely pick up during the storms, however ambient wind will be variable at around 5 mph. Afternoon highs will primarily be in the upper 90s with heat indices over 100. Cloud cover will be pretty dominant throughout the day as well, even if the rain doesn’t start until late.

As mentioned above, storms will persist into the overnight hours, fading as the night goes on. Mostly cloudy conditions will stick around into Wednesday morning. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 70s with variable winds around 5 mph sticking around through the overnight hours.

Wednesday and Beyond

Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s and triple digits will continue through the end of the week. Isolated storms will be possible during the late afternoon and evening hours, however the only organized storm activity looks to be Tuesday afternoon. Winds will remain calm throughout the week as conditions sizzle. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 70s the rest of the week as well.

