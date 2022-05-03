Heat continues this week along with scattered storms



It was a hot day in Middle Georgia with a few pop up storms that fired up this evening.

Most of the storms are moving out and weakening tonight, but storms will be possible each day.

Tuesday will be another hot and mostly dry day in the area.

Partly cloudy skies are likely for the start of the day, but even with cloud cover we should warm to the upper 80s and low 90s.

A few isolated shower and storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening.



Wednesday will be another hot day, with highs once again reaching 90° for most of Middle Georgia.

By the afternoon and evening a weakening cold front will push south towards our area.

Along this cold front we could see some thunderstorms start to fire up.

A few storms could be strong, but right now widespread severe storms don’t seem likely.



The heat will continue into Thursday and Friday before we see another cold front move into the area.

The Friday cold front will be the one that finally breaks our string of hot days.

Showers and storms will be possible once again Saturday, before we start to clear out on Sunday.