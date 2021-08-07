Heat and scattered storms return for the weekend

Showers and cloud cover kept much of Middle Georgia on the cool side today, with highs in Macon reaching the mid 80s, and Dublin only reaching the 70s.

Tomorrow brings more sunshine, and the return of highs in the 90s.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible, mainly during the afternoon hours.

Sunday we are going to repeat the pattern, with a slight warm up that will continue into next week.



As our temps warm back to the 90’s, heat index values and will also be increasing.

Our humidity levels will be slowly rising, and it will be noticeably more humid by the middle of next week.



The general trend of summertime afternoon showers will be hanging around for pretty much all of next week.

While widespread showers and storms are possible each day, widespread severe storms are not expected.



The forecast for next week will be pretty similar to most of our summertime forecast.

That being said, we are now in hurricane season and could see some tropical shenanigans popping up anytime between now and fall.