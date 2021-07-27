Heat advisory issued for Tuesday

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Heat index values will soar into the triple digits this afternoon.

A Heat Advisory will go into effect at noon Tuesday and last through 8 pm. Mid-90’s temperatures will combine with high humidity to produce triple digit “feels-like” temperatures.

To avoid seriousness illness due to excessive heat try to avoid direct exposure to sunlight during the hottest hours of the afternoon. If you do have to be outdoors make sure you are taking plenty of breaks to stay hydrated while allowing your body to recover.

Know the differences between heat exhaustion and heat stroke. The graphic below will help.