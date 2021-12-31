Health officials say celebrating New Year’s Eve at home is safest this year

Health officials says we're at the beginning of a fifth wave of Covid due to the highly contagious Omicron variant.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Health officials says we’re at the beginning of a fifth wave of Covid due to the highly contagious Omicron variant.

With New Year’s Eve on Friday, Chief Operating Officer for Piedmont Macon Scott Strong says it’s best to celebrate at home this year.

“There have been a lot of waves of Covid, so it is a difficult request, but we do ask folks to stay home with their families,” he said. “Not necessarily go out to large events where they can increase the risk of exposure.”

The Perry Buzzard Drop and the party at Macon’s Dueling Piano Bar are still happening, but the Hay House canceled it’s New Year’s Eve Black Tie Ball. If you were planning on traveling to Atlanta, the city also canceled the Peach Drop.

Todd Miles, the CEO and Operator of Macon’s Dueling Piano Bar, says they’ll have Covid protocols in place with temperature checks at the door and staff wearing masks. They’ve also limited the amount of people who can be in the bar this year.

“This is the first year that we’ve implemented it that you’ve got to reserve your seating first,” he said. “We’ve only got 64 seats outside of what’s reserved and that’s for the bar seating itself.”

Chief Clinical Officer for Atirum Health Navicent, Dr. Sandy Duke, says you should wear a mask and social distance if you go out. He says the best thing you can do to end the pandemic is get your Covid vaccine and booster shot, but most importantly, he’s also urging people to celebrate the new year at home.

“We’re all tired of the pandemic,” he said. “It’s been a couple years of dealing with this, and we all want to discard our masks and get back to normal living, but at this time, it’s really a challenge for us to do that in the face of what appears to be a rapidly spreading, highly contagious Omicron variant.”

Miles says the pandemic has been hard on his business, but he’s hoping for a good turnout to ring in the new year.

“Hopefully everyone will come out and enjoy it and be safe,” he said. “And if they’re running a fever, just stay home.”

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is also asking people not to use celebratory gunfire to ring in the new year. They’re also reminding everyone that fireworks are only allowed from 10 a.m. on New Year’s Eve to 1 a.m. New Year’s Day.