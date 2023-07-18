Hazy skies will stick around Tuesday afternoon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Haze from the Canadian wildfires has blanketed the Peach State making for less than ideal air quality.

Sunny skies are likely most of the afternoon around Middle Georgia today, however the skies will be anything but blue while the sun is up. A light gray haze hangs over Middle Georgia, obscuring the sunny conditions overhead. This haze will limit high temperature potential by a few degrees, meaning that instead of seeing triple digits this afternoon most highs will be in the upper 90s. Heat indexes will still eclipse 100, however. Winds out of the northwest are continuing to filter more of the smoke particulate into the region. These are expected to shift to the southwest later this afternoon, potentially starting a clearing process.

Due to the hazy conditions Middle Georgians should be cautious spending ample time outdoors, especially those in sensitive breathing groups (asthmatics, etc.). The air quality index for Macon so far today has measured in at 154, which is considered “unhealthy” (Warner Robins checks in at 147 “unhealthy for sensitive groups”). A mask can help to filter out the smoke particulates for anyone who works outdoors. Eye protection can also help to keep some of the irritants away as well (itchy/burning eyes are a likely symptom of all the haze).

Storms are highly unlikely today or tonight, however if one were to occur it would be overnight in the northwestern reaches of Middle Georgia. Some cloud cover is expected to move in overnight with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 70s. Some smoke will also linger for much of the region as well.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (5-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).