Handbell choir at The Cottages of Milledgeville Woodland Terrace provides social, mental engagement for residents

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Residents at The Cottages of Milledgeville Woodland Terrace have found a unique way to keep themselves socially and mentally engaged. The handbell choir, named “The Cottages Cardinals,” was established in late 2022 and has been practicing two to three times a week since then.

Members are provided with color-coded bells that play different notes, and they play their bells based on note cards that indicate which bell needs to be played when. The choir has already performed a Christmas concert, played for a preschool class and entertained friends and family.

Marylyn Montgomery, one of the choir members, says parrticipating in activities at The Cottages is good for her and her husband, who live in the independent living section.

“We enjoy it, and it’s good for us socially, mentally, physically to come over and do these things,” she explained.

Jeanette Waddell, another member of the choir, says playing in the handbell choir is a great opportunity for residents to interact with each other.

“We’re always learning new songs,” she said. “We’ve got some more that we’re going to be learning, a patriotic song. We’re going to be learning ‘America the Beautiful’ and ‘Take Me Out to the Ballpark.’ We’ve already started practicing those, so I think ultimately we’ll probably end up with 25 or 30 songs.”

The choir has also proven to be an enjoyable and new experience for Morris Wood, a member of the assisted living community.

“I’ve never done this before, and it’s a new experience and an enjoyable one,” he said.

The Cottages hope to have The Cottages Cardinals travel and perform. Anyone interested in scheduling a visit to hear the choir play can do so by visiting their website.