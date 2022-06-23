Hamlin Hills plants new attraction

Lee Hamlin in his 3 acres of Sunflowers

FORSYTH, Ga. (41NBC/WMGT)- Hamlin Hills Farm in Monroe County planted 3 acres of sunflowers for the summer. Visible from Interstate 75, the flowers started as an attraction for drivers.

“We’ve had people come from all over we have a path through the sunflowers you can walk all the way around like a maze and we’ve had photographers, people come from California before,” said Hamlin Hills, Chief Executive Farmer Lee Hamlin.

The flowers range in height, with the tallest standing at nearly six feet. The flowers also vary in colors including yellow, red, and orange.

Seeds for the flowers come from a mixture of both up state and local Forsyth feed and seed.

Hamlin said watering the sunflowers has been the most difficult part of maintenance. His last water bill was about $1,100, and he’s still waiting on about half of the crop to bloom.

Hamlin expects the flowers to stay in bloom for another five to six weeks.

Hamlin Hills Farm is located at 477 Dames Ferry Road. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day, and the flowers are free to see.