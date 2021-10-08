Habitat for Humanity dedicates three homes

Habitat for Humanity hosted a home dedication in Lynmore Estates for three families.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Owning a home can seem like a far off dream for many these days. For Lawanda Thomas, there were many years of waiting and praying for that opportunity. Now thanks to Macon Area Habitat for Humanity, the reality is finally here.

“I ain’t got to worry about being evicted, my rent going up, none of that. It’s an indescribable feeling, like very exciting,” said Thomas.

Habitat for Humanity hosted a home dedication Thursday morning in Lynmore Estates for three families, including Thomas’.

Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller presented the families with their keys. Executive Director for Macon Area Habitat for Humanity, Ivey Hall, says it was a special moment.

“To know that he is invested in what’s happening here in Lynmore Estates and across the community to make sure that more and more families have a safe and stable place to call home,” said Hall.

Hall says during the pandemic, they had to move away from their volunteer model. They received funding through grants that allowed them to hire local contractors. Hall says they plan to use volunteers and contractors going forward which will double their capacity of homes they build.

“We felt like it was really important to blend these two models together,” said Hall. “I’m so grateful we had a chance to test out the model of contracting out houses during Covid because it allows us to blend the two and be able to do even more.”

She says her process was quick and easy, but warns it might not be that way for everyone. Thomas wishes she would have signed up sooner and encourages others to do the same.

“Sign up, try it, have faith. God will not let you down. All you got to do is pray on it and just try,” said Thomas.

If you’re interested in applying or volunteering you can go to the Macon Area Habitat for Humanity website.