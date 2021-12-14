GWC releases ‘2021 Dirty Dozen’ report, Ocmulgee river named in article

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Georgia Water Coalition released it’s ‘2021 Dirty Dozen‘ report. Two companies that affect Middle Georgia, made the list.

The report highlights problems threatening the health of Georgia’s water. It mentions Georgia Power’s coal ash in unlined pits along the Chattahoochee and Ocmulgee rivers. The report states Georgia Power’s monitoring shows the coal ash it polluting the groundwater.

The report also references the Ocmulgee river and Brightmark. That’s the proposed “chemical recycling plant” on its way to south Macon-Bibb county. It explains what the plant could mean for air and water quality.

Jessica Wahl is the Clean Energy Associate for Environment Georgia. She spoke about the environmental concerns with the Brightmark building a plant in Macon.

“I think it’s safe to say with the plastics to fuel industry, and Brightmark specifically as a company; This is not an entity that we want to be trusting with the quality and safety of our water,” she said.

Each of the 12 items listed in the report also have contact information for the local nominator that’s directly working on the issue. You can click here to see the full report.