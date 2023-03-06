Gunfire near Central High / Miller Magnet Middle causes lockdown

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Gunfire in a neighborhood near Central High School and Miller Magnet Middle School caused a brief lockdown on Monday.

According to the Bibb County School District, Central High had already dismissed for the day and buses had already left when gunfire was heard in the direction of Duncan Avenue and Lawton Avenue.

A few central High students were still outdoors and reverse evacuated into the building for safety purposes. Meanwhile, Miller Magnet Middle School went into a precautionary lockdown– which allows students to move about in the building, but prohibits any movement outside.

The neighborhood and surrounding area was cleared by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Campus Police, which allowed both schools to come out of their precautionary lockdowns.