GSP: Houston County deputy arrested for DUI early Friday

Photo: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Houston County deputy was arrested in downtown Macon early Friday for driving under the influence.

According to a Georgia State Patrol incident report, a trooper pulled over 31-year-old Emily Beck just after midnight for failing to stop at a flashing red light at two different intersections: Poplar and New Street and Washington Avenue and College Street.

The trooper noticed a strong odor of alcohol during the stop, which prompted him to perform evaluations outside of the vehicle.

Beck provided a voluntary breath sample, which yielded a result of 0.144.

The trooper placed Beck under arrest for DUI and noted in his report that he found a half-empty beer bottle inside the vehicle.

Beck was taken to the Bibb County Jail.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Beck is a deputy but has not commented on her employment status.

