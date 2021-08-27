Group prays for Macon hospital as COVID cases surge

A group of local pastors, chaplains and churchgoers came together to pray for hope in the midst of the pandemic.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – While dealing with the stress of the pandemic, many people have found new hobbies like art or exercise, while others have clung to faith.

A group took their faith to the streets right in front of Atrium Health Navicent Thursday morning to offer hope to the staff and patients.

They brought signs, read bible scriptures and sang songs as people went into the hospital.

Jada Sims, the chaplain at the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, organized the meeting and says the group wants to bring positivity and encouragement.

“We call this Coronavirus off of them in the mighty name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth,” Sims said. “We are asking people all over the world and all over the region to join in prayer.”

Some members of the group are being personally affected by COVID-19 in their own families. Patients battling COVID and other illnesses were all named and the group prayed for each one. For Pastor Robert Spencer, it’s personal. Just eight months ago, he was at Navicent battling his own case of COVID.

Spencer says he was bleeding internally and had dangerously low hemoglobin levels in his blood. His doctors feared for his life, but he says he continued to pray.

“I was in the emergency room for about three hours looking at people coming in, moaning and groaning,” he said. “I was saying, ‘Lord touch that person, heal them,’ not even realizing I’m lying there dying.”

Spencer is now fully recovered and says he’s happy to come out and give back to those who took care of him.

“I owe it to the people and the staff here,” he said. “They treated me so wonderfully and so kindly. The nurses were so sympathetic to me and I feel like this is where I should be. I’m praying for them and I want to encourage them to hang in there.”

The group plans to have more meetings at medical offices around town and welcomes anyone to join them.

The next meetup will be in front of Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital on Thursday, September 2 at 9 a.m.