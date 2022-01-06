Grilled Cheese Festival returns to Macon this weekend

Following an overwhelming response last year, the Society Garden says it has worked out the kinks to make sure you can get a grilled cheese sandwich as quickly as possible.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Grilled Cheese festival is back in Macon for a second round.

Following an overwhelming response last year, the Society Garden says it has worked out the kinks to make sure you can get a grilled cheese sandwich as quickly as possible.

Satterfield’s Barbecue now serves food at the Society Garden, and it will handle the grilled cheeses along with some soup options.

The Society Garden’s manager, Brad Evans, says they will also have 10 times the cooking surface area compared to last year’s event.

“It’s funny,” Evans said. “We always say, ‘If you attach the word ‘fest’ to anything, it seems to work here at the Garden.’ I think everyone in the world loves a grilled cheese. I know I do. I think it’s going to be a fun weekend.”

The festival will be this Friday, January 7 through Sunday, January 9. There’s no cover charge during the day. There will be online ordering this year as well.

QR codes will be posted throughout the venue for online ordering.

