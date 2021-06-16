Grant helps Houston County Fire Department buy new thermal cameras

The grant helped the fire department purchase two thermal imaging cameras.

KATHLEEN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT — Thanks to a grant from the Purdue Foundation, the Houston County Fire Department was able to start the process of replacing life saving equipment.

Houston County Fire Chief Christopher Stoner says the department reached out to the Perdue Foundation earlier this year about its need to replace its existing thermal imaging cameras. He says the cameras weren’t operating at their needed capacity. The cameras help firefighters see through heat and smoke, locate people trapped inside burning buildings and find hot spots. The foundation awarded the fire department more than $12,000 to replace two cameras.

“We have a volunteer fund that they do fundraisers every year for that we were able to pull two more out of,” Chief Stoner said. “Then we’ll pull two more out of the county budget, so without Purdue’s support, there’s no way we could have completed that project.”

Kim Nechay, the executive director of the Perdue Foundation, says the foundation was honored to help the fire department.

“Looking at this type of equipment, knowing the life saving and injury preventing capabilities these kinds of cameras really do have, it’s kind of an easy answer for these fire departments that are so important to our organization,” Nechay said.

Chief Stoner says he’s thankful for the grant.

“Without the process being started with Purdue coming to us and saying, ‘Here we’ll help you get this process started,’ it would have never been able to come through the way it has,” Chief Stoner said.

The department received the grant money in February. Each of the department’s fire trucks now have a thermal camera.