Governor Kemp kicks off re-election campaign in Perry

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Governor Brian Kemp held a kick off rally for his re-election campaign right here in Middle Georgia, Saturday afternoon.

He announced his run for re-election during the rally at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry and said that he wants to continue fighting for the people in the state.

State Senator Larry Walker and other state representatives were also present to show their support for the Governor.

“We have come so far. These policies, a lot of them that I’ve been talking about sure some of them have been on my watch, but the foundation that has been built in this state, didn’t just happen over the last 2 and a half years it started right here in middle Georgia,” said Governor Kemp.

Throughout the rally, he spoke about the importance for the teacher pay raise, along with the re-opening of the state during the pandemic.

Another key topic he discussed was his support for local businesses and his support for getting Georgians back to work.

As he concluded the rally, Kemp said he wants to continue to fight for all Georgians and ensure they have all the opportunities, while also ensuring the state’s safety.