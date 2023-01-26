Governor Kemp issues State of Emergency in response to protests in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Governor Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency declaration that mobilizes the Georgia National Guard in response to protests in Atlanta that have turned violent.

In the declaration issued by the Governor, it says last Saturday evening, on January 21st, protests turned violent in downtown Atlanta as masked activists threw rocks, launched fireworks, and burned a police vehicle in front of the Atlanta Police Foundation office building. It says in the declaration that while Georgians respect peaceful protests, acts of violence won’t be tolerated and cites that the Governor is granted the authority to empower the Georgia National Guard to subdue riot and unlawful assembly.

The State of Emergency is scheduled to expire on Thursday, February 9th, unless renewed by Governor Kemp.

The Associated Press says the protest turned violent after an environmental activist was killed by authorities. The activist was killed Wednesday as authorities cleared protesters from the site of a planned public safety training center– and while authorities say the trooper shot in self-defense, activists question that account.