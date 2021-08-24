Governor Kemp deploys National Guard to Georgia hospitals

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A news release from the office of Governor Brian Kemp was sent out on Tuesday August 24, 2021, stating that the Georgia National Guard would be deploying 105 personnel to hospitals throughout Georgia to assist staff.

In coordination with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Community Health, these trained medical personnel will be helping staff at hospitals all over the state, including Atrium Health Navicent in Macon, and Houston Medical Center in Warner Robins.

Governor Kemp says in the release that, “These guardsmen will assist our frontline healthcare workers as they provide quality medical care during the current increase in cases and hospitalizations, and I greatly appreciate General Carden and his team for their willingness to answer the call again in our fight against COVID-19,” and that “This Georgia National Guard mission is in addition to the 2,800 state-supported staff and 450 new beds brought online I announced last week, at a total state investment of $625 million through December of this year. I continue to urge all Georgians to talk to a medical professional about getting vaccinated.”

The full list of hospitals from the release that National Guard members are being sent to can be seen here: