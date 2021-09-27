Governor Kemp announces $1,000 pay supplement to Georgia public safety workers

(41NBC/WMGT) — Governor Kemp made an announcement Monday afternoon with speaker Ralston in an effort to support the public safety workers of Georgia.

Kemp’s announcement revealed that a $1,000 pay supplement would be given to all eligible law enforcement officials and first responders in Georgia. He says the money comes through federal coronavirus relief funds.

Applications for the pay supplement open October 1st and close December 31st 2021. Kemp offered many thanks to Georgia police, fire departments, ems services, and more.

He also commented on the negative impacts public safety officials have undergone with recruitment, retention, and support due to both the pandemic and recent civil unrest, saying:

“We will stand with our public safety officials, period. Others may talk of defunding your departments, slashing your budgets or vilifying your profession, not here in Georgia. We’re going to refund, or fund, our public safety officials. And let them know that the people of this state and its leaders value them, as well as their families.”

A Livestream of Kemp’s speech can be seen here:

https://www.41nbc.com/livestream-public-safety-announcement-from-gov-kemp/