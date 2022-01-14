Governor Brian Kemp delivers ‘State of the State’ address

Gov. Kemp says the 2023 Fiscal Year budget will include a $2,000 raise for teachers. His budget proposal includes adding $425 million to fully fund schools to help restore cuts made during the pandemic.

ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) — Governor Brian Kemp says Georgia is navigating its way through the Covid-19 pandemic.

That was his message Thursday as he gave his “State of the State” address in a joint session of the Georgia General Assembly.

Gov. Kemp says the 2023 Fiscal Year budget will include a $2,000 raise for teachers. His budget proposal includes adding $425 million to fully fund schools to help restore cuts made during the pandemic.

He also talked about investing money into universities to help expand medical programs.

“My proposal will also invest $2.5 million for 136 residency slots and allocate $1 million to Mercer University to address rural physician shortages,” Gov. Kemp said. “With these key investments, we hope to add 1,300 additional healthcare practitioners in our state.”

The governor also reiterated his support of Constitutional Carry legislation and talked about public safety initiatives like the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s anti-gang task force and funding to help with back logs in the judicial system.