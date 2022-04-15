Governor Brian Kemp declares state of emergency for supply chain disruptions

The order goes into effect at midnight on Saturday, April 16.

ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Thursday for supply chain disruptions in the state.

The order, which goes into effect on Saturday, April 16, was declared due to “ongoing severe disruptions to the state’s supply chain and economy” brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here to read the order in its entirety.

Here are a few highlights:

All state resources shall be made available to assist in activities designed to address the emergency.

All state and local authorities, as well as public and private entities, shall fully comply with all orders by the governor as authorized by Georgia law.

Price gouging related to good and services necessary to prepare for and respond to this state of emergency, including motor fuel and diesel fuel, would be detrimental to the social and economic welfare of the state’s citizens and is therefore prohibited

Federal rules and regulations limiting hours that operators of commercial vehicles may drive are suspended to “ensure the supply chain for all supplies, goods, and services throughout Georgia is uninterrupted.” The suspension will remain in effect for 30 days or until the emergency condition ceases to exist, whichever is less. No motor carrier operating under the terms of the state of emergency will require or allow an ill or fatigued driver to operate a motor vehicle. A driver who notified a motor vehicle carrier that he or she needs immediate rest will be given at least 10 consecutive hours of off-duty before being required to return to service.

Commercial vehicles operating outside the normal weight, height and length restrictions outlined in the state of emergency

The Georgia Department of Driver Services shall be authorized to issue additional guidelines and procedures for the application and issuance of temporary driving permits and identification cards as needed.

The state of emergency will be in effect from midnight on Saturday, April 16 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, unless it is renewed by the governor.